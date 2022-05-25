SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Ensuring all of Sioux City’s elementary schools had AC was just one of Dr. Paul Gausman’s main priorities during his tenure as superintendent.

Gausman has held his position as the Sioux City Community School District’s superintendent since 2008.

As he prepares to take on the superintendent position in Lincoln, Nebraska’s school district, Gausman said he’s proud of the progress that transpired in the district during his time.

He also said there is more work that still needs to be done.

“And so we’ve done quite a number of projects during this time but there’s till going to be a little work to do and of course, once we complete the last couple of schools over the years it will be time to complete renovations on our high schools,” said Gausman.

Dr. Gausman’s last day as superintendent is June 30.

Former Sergeant Bluff-Luton Superintendent Rod Earlywine has been named as interim superintendent for the Sioux City schools.