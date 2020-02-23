SCCSD students featured in Sioux City Art Center’s 30th Annual Juried Youth Art Exhibition

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) students have their artworks on display for the public to view.

Every year in March to celebrate Youth Art Month (YAM), the Sioux City Art Center features local talent in the Youth Art Exhibition.

This year is the 30th Annual Juried Youth Art Exhibition that is going on until April 12.

Out of the entries on display at the exhibition, there are several features from SCCSD students.

There are various works of art that were submitted including sculptures and portraits.

The Sioux City Community School District would like to congratulate the participants and award winners from the 2020 exhibit.

From West Middle School taught by Holly McManigal:

6th grade: Keiry Estrada, 1st Place; Nyamal Koang, Honorable Mention; Mercedes Olivares; Aaron Palmersheim

7th Grade: Evelyn Pineda; Omar Orozco

8th Grade: Keegan Cummings, 1st Place; Julio Santos, Honorable Mention; Bethzy Nicolas; Kaden Nguyen; Kiah Davis; Daisy Topete

From North Middle School taught by Suzanne Kolbo and James Bravo:

6th Grade: Aubrey Trometer; Kaylyn Winter; Bilal Yusuf, 2nd place; Jaden Brower

7th Grade: Audilia Sanchez, Honorable Mention

8th Grade: Anahi Sanchez; Neilly Magnusson, Best of Show; Molly Sek; Sophia Durr; Precious Torrez; Alexis Flammang, Honorable Mention

8th Grade Collaborative Project: Madison Palmer, Dainy John, Frank Vasquez, Bella Tomkins, Javon Kisor, Kylie Hamer, Garen McCormick, Cindy Le, Stephanie Cook, Alyssa Provins, Lily DeWolf, Grace Hodge, Teresa Reynolds, Ian Rofelt, Mabel Denny, Kleber Diaz-Lopez, Claudia Ramirez, Alicia Bradley, Angel Gonzalez, Justin Abur

YAM shows the importance of art education for children.

It is a nationwide celebration that happens every year to display children’s artwork and show public support towards art programs.

The celebration gives young artists a chance to express and show off their creativity through an art-making process.