SCCSD speaks out against ‘school choice’ bill

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There’s local opposition to a measure approved by the Iowa Senate last week.



Directors from the Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) held a special meeting Wednesday to voice their opposition to what’s known as the “school choice bill”.

Senate File 159 would create a tax-funded scholarship program for students looking to attend a private school. Only students in 34 schools deemed as ‘failing’ would be eligible for the scholarship money, but some worry that other districts would feel a financial pitch when education dollars get redirected.

A local resolution from the SCCSD states:

“The Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors believes that Iowa public schools provide a strong educational experience for all students. We denounce any attempt to divert public funds from highly accountable public schools to private institutions that lack accountability and are not subject to rigorous academic scrutiny” Sioux City Community School District

The Iowa Senate passed File 159 last week. It has yet to make it to the floor of the house.