SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In 2021-2022, the Sioux City Community School District reported an increase in the number of drivers failing to stop for school buses.

Due to stronger enforcement and an increase in the number of stop-arm cameras on each of the district’s bus, Sioux City Police Department tell KCAU that infractions are down. Around 70 citations have been written year to year. Chris Wellstein oversees the district’s bus fleet. He says people are starting to understand the seriousness of the issue.

“It seems to me that the word is getting out that if you do get a ticket for this that there are serious ramifications as far as cost and there is a possibility if it happens you get your license suspended,” Wellstein said.

The penalty for not stopping for a bus is a fine of up to $675 and a 30-day suspension of your driver’s license for the first offense. Additional infractions result in higher fines and longer suspensions.