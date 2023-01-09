SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City’s school board held its first meeting of the year Monday night.

During the meeting, Board President Dan Greenwell shared the latest update on the boards search for a new superintendent. Greenwell said progress is being made and a final decision is getting closer. The recruiting agency working in tandem with the school board began their search with 23 candidates.

That pool is now down to five potential candidates for the position of supervisor and the board will conduct more interviews later in the week.

“We’ll be doing those interviews in-person via Zoom or Teams meeting live with them. They last about an hour and a half and then from those five, we’ll narrow it down to what we believe to two final candidates,” said Greenwell.

When the final two candidates are determined, a final interview process with public and staff participation will be held between the January 24 and 26.

Also during Monday’s school board meeting was discussion about changes to the VIBE Academy.

The board approved a plan to make the VIBE Academy a component of the Sioux City Career Academy available for only students in 9th through 12th grade beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

“We saw attendance or participation dropping significantly this year. We expect it to further drop next year so we just can’t sustain and spend that level of money,” said Greenwell.

With the savings, Greenwell said the district will save roughly $1.7 million.