SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — In an effort to boost substitute teacher recruitment, the Sioux City Community School District is implementing a long list of new benefits. These changes were approved on a 7-0 vote Monday night and will go into effect on January 2.

District board chambers were filled with parents and teachers for the meeting.

According to district administrators, the public school district has about 275 substitute teachers, about half as many as the district needs.

Along with additional financial support, the district is committing to expanding human resource personnel as well as the hiring of 1 full-time substitute for each of 20 buildings in the district. Those with the lowest retention rates will be filled first.