SCCSD revises annual Back to School Night

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Sioux City Community School District is revising its plans for the annual Back to School Night on August 19 to allow for more social distancing.

The annual event provides students and their families an opportunity to tour the District’s schools, meet teachers, and drop off school supplies.

This year’s event will be organized the same as it was in 2020 by limiting the number of attendees in each of the buildings at one time due to COVID-19.

Elementary School: Families will be asked to schedule appointment times between 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for Pre-K, TK, and kindergarten students. First through fifth grade students will be scheduled between 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Schools will be contacting families with more information on scheduling appointments.

Middle School: New students and students entering sixth grade are invited to tour their school and meet teachers between 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

High School: New students and students entering ninth grade are invited to tour their school and meet teachers between 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Staff are encouraging visitors who are unvaccinated are encouraged to wear masks for the health and safety of everyone.

Families attending Back to School Night are asked to label their child’s school supplies with a permanent marker ahead of time to help teachers keep each student’s materials together and identify the supplies for the student’s use only.