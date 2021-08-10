SCCSD Return to Learn plan waits approval from Iowa Board of Education

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Return to Learn plan was approved during Monday night’s school board meeting. It’s all in preparation for Sioux City schools beginning class in a few weeks.

“In order to fight COVID-19, it is still necessary for all of us to work together. In 2021-2022 in that Return to Learn plan, we detailed processes and protocols that will be implemented or continued to keep our students and staff healthy during this upcoming school year,” said Sioux City Community School District Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman.

The Return to Learn plan now awaits approval from the Iowa Board of Education before it can be applied to this school year.

The introduction of the VIBE Academy, a virtual learning program, is a new addition for the school district.

The superintendent states that the VIBE Academy will serve as a new way for students to learn if they or their families are still wary of coronavirus.

And the proposed plan will also assist students who have needs outside of the classroom.

“We will do a number of things this year as it relates to assessing students. Not only in academic areas, but one of the things I’m proud that our board put in place last night and gave us authority to continue to move forward on are the social and emotional needs of students. The mental health needs of students and families,” said Dr. Gausman.

The proposed plan also said masks are “encouraged” for unvaccinated staff and students. However, the CDC has recommended that all students and staff wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status.