SCCSD reports 8 positive COVID-19 cases among students, staff over the week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) has reported 8 cases of COVID-19 from their students and staff on Friday.
School officials said five students and three staff that attended school for the week of November 30 through December 4 tested positive for the virus.
The school also reported there were reports of five students and three staff with positive COVID-19 cases during the truncated week of November 23 through November 25.
There were two classrooms moved to emergency response virtual learning or closure during the week. They are the multi-grade classroom at East Middle School and the preschool classroom Morningside STEM Elementary.
SCCSD also reported eight buildings with reported COVID-19 positive cases:
- Bryant Elementary
- East High School
- East Middle School
- Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary
- Morningside STEM Elementary
- Perry Creek Elementary
- Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary
- West High School
The school district said for every positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department.
A health official from SDHD or school official will notify a close contact to explain they may have been exposed to COVID-19, provide information on symptoms, and encourage them to self-quarantine, if needed, to stop the spread of the virus.
SCCSD mentions only individuals that are identified as close contacts will be notified about the positive cases in the school district.
