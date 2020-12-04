SCCSD reports 8 positive COVID-19 cases among students, staff over the week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) has reported 8 cases of COVID-19 from their students and staff on Friday.

School officials said five students and three staff that attended school for the week of November 30 through December 4 tested positive for the virus.

The school also reported there were reports of five students and three staff with positive COVID-19 cases during the truncated week of November 23 through November 25.

There were two classrooms moved to emergency response virtual learning or closure during the week. They are the multi-grade classroom at East Middle School and the preschool classroom Morningside STEM Elementary.

SCCSD also reported eight buildings with reported COVID-19 positive cases:

Bryant Elementary

East High School

East Middle School

Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary

Morningside STEM Elementary

Perry Creek Elementary

Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary

West High School

The school district said for every positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department.

A health official from SDHD or school official will notify a close contact to explain they may have been exposed to COVID-19, provide information on symptoms, and encourage them to self-quarantine, if needed, to stop the spread of the virus.

SCCSD mentions only individuals that are identified as close contacts will be notified about the positive cases in the school district.