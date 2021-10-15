SCCSD reports 53 new cases among students, staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) reported more than 50 new cases of COVID-19 from their students and staff on Friday.

School officials said 41 students and 12 staff that attended school for the week of October 4 through October 8 tested positive for the virus, a total of 53 new reported cases.

The district said anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is not allowed to return to school for at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared, at least 24 hours with no fever (without the use of fever-reducing medicine), and other COVID-19 symptoms are improving.

