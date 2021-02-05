SCCSD reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 among staff

SIOXU CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 from their students and staff on Friday.

School officials said no students tested positive, but four staff that attended school for the week of February 1 through February 5 tested positive for the virus.

In addition, no classrooms were moved to emergency response Virtual Learning this week

For student and staff absence data, each building in the District would have reported absences and be encompassed in this report. Each day’s total does not indicate a new case. Each day’s total only indicates the total absences for the day. For COVID positive and quarantine columns, the same individuals would be included in each daily total for the duration of the time the person is absent. These numbers are subject to change after originally being published, as parents/guardians have up to two days to report the reason for absence.

The school district said for every positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department.

A health official from SDHD or school official will notify a close contact to explain they may have been exposed to COVID-19, provide information on symptoms, and encourage them to self-quarantine, if needed, to stop the spread of the virus.

SCCSD mentions only individuals that are identified as close contacts will be notified about the positive cases in the school district.