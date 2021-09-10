SCCSD reports 29 new cases among students, staff

SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) –The Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 from their students and staff on Friday.

School officials said 20 students and 9 staff that attended school for the week of September 6 through September 10 tested positive for the virus.

COVID-19 information for Woodbury County can be found by visiting the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website.

Currently, the Sioux City Community School District is not conducting rapid COVID-19 tests in our buildings. However, the State approved the District to conduct rapid COVID-19 tests in the buildings.

Upon the approval of the purchase of rapid COVID-19 tests by the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors, tests will be secured, and voluntary testing will begin in our buildings. Students will only be tested if there is parent/guardian approval.