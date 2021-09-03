SCCSD reports 24 new cases among students, staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) —The Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 from their students and staff on Friday.

School officials said 19 students and 5 staff that attended school for the week of August 30 through September 3 tested positive for the virus.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health website, on September 3, Woodbury County had 141 positive COVID-19 tests over the last seven days and a 10.7% positive test rate.

Currently, the Sioux City Community School District is not conducting rapid COVID-19 tests in our buildings. However, the State approved the District to conduct rapid COVID-19 tests in the buildings.

Upon the approval of the purchase of rapid COVID-19 tests by the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors, tests will be secured, and voluntary testing will begin in our buildings. Students will only be tested if there is parent or guardian approval.