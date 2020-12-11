SCCSD reports 12 positive COVID-19 cases among students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) has reported 12 cases from their students and staff on Friday.
School officials said 12 students and 0 staff that attended school for the week of December 7 through December 11 tested positive for the virus.
The were no emergency response virtual learning or closures during the week.
SCCSD also reported six buildings with reported COVID-19 positive cases:
- East High School
- East Middle School
- Liberty Elementary
- Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary
- Leeds Elementary
- North High School
The school district said for every positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department.
A health official from SDHD or school official will notify a close contact to explain they may have been exposed to COVID-19, provide information on symptoms, and encourage them to self-quarantine, if needed, to stop the spread of the virus.
SCCSD mentions only individuals that are identified as close contacts will be notified about the positive cases in the school district.