SCCSD reports 12 positive COVID-19 cases among students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) has reported 12 cases from their students and staff on Friday.

School officials said 12 students and 0 staff that attended school for the week of December 7 through December 11 tested positive for the virus.

The were no emergency response virtual learning or closures during the week.

SCCSD also reported six buildings with reported COVID-19 positive cases:

East High School

East Middle School

Liberty Elementary

Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary

Leeds Elementary

North High School

The school district said for every positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department.

A health official from SDHD or school official will notify a close contact to explain they may have been exposed to COVID-19, provide information on symptoms, and encourage them to self-quarantine, if needed, to stop the spread of the virus.

SCCSD mentions only individuals that are identified as close contacts will be notified about the positive cases in the school district.