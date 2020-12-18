SCCSD reports 10 positive COVID-19 cases among students, staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) has reported 10 cases from their students and staff on Friday.

School officials said four students and six staff that attended school for the week of December 14 through December 18 tested positive for the virus.

There was one emergency response virtual learning or closures during the week:

North Middle School: Multi-Grade Classroom

The school has added a new section for following student and staff absence data. Following is the data for Dec. 15 to Dec. 17. Next week they will begin publishing a five-day report. Each week’s report will include the preceding week’s Friday and the current week’s Monday-Thursday.

Students COVID positive Students Quarantine Students Excused Parent Requests (EPR) – Non-COVID Students Other Illness Teachers, Admin, Counselors, Secretaries, Nurses, Paras COVID Positive Teachers, Admin, Counselors, Secretaries, Nurses, Paras Quarantine Other Staff COVID Positive Other Staff Quarantine 12/15/2020 23 406 218.5 217 14 11 2 1 12/16/2020 27 443 196.36 245.5 11 8 2 1 12/17/2020 31 508 182 231 16 7 2 1

The school district said for every positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department.

A health official from SDHD or school official will notify a close contact to explain they may have been exposed to COVID-19, provide information on symptoms, and encourage them to self-quarantine, if needed, to stop the spread of the virus.

SCCSD mentions only individuals that are identified as close contacts will be notified about the positive cases in the school district.