Sioux City schools release Summer Food Service Program dates

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

The program begins June 7 and will run through July 30. Meals will be available Monday through Friday for all children ages 1 to 18 years without charge. The sites will be closed July 5.

Each child will receive a breakfast sack and a lunch sack to be taken and eaten off-site.

All meals that are served hot must be eaten within one hour or placed under refrigeration and stored safely immediately, according to the SCCSD.

Participating locations are listed below:

LOCATION DATE TIME Bryant Elementary School (3040 Jones Street) Ends July 30 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Irving Dual Language Elementary School (901 Floyd Boulevard) June 7 to August 13 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mobile Food Bus @ East Middle School (5401 Lorraine Avenue) June 7 to August 13 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mobile Food Bus @ East High School (3200 South Cypress Street) June 7 to August 13 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Mobile Food Bus @ Nodland Elementary School (3300 Cypress Street) June 7 to August 13 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School (1717 Casselman Street) Ends July 30 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Riverside Elementary School (2303 Riverside Boulevard) Ends July 30 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Liberty Elementary School (1623 Rebecca Street) Ends July 30 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Leeds Elementary School (3919 Jefferson Street) June 7 to August 13 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mobile Food Bus @ North Middle School (2101 Outer Drive North) June 7 to August 13 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 a.m. North High School (4200 Cheyenne Boulevard) Ends July 30 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. Unity Elementary School (1901 Unity Avenue) June 7 to August 13 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mobile Food Bus @ Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School (4101 Stone Ave) June 7 to August 13 11:05 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. Mobile Food Bus @ Morningside STEM Elementary School (3601 Bushnell Avenue) June 7 to August 13 12:10 p.m. to 1 p.m. Perry Creek Elementary School (3601 Country Club Boulevard) Ends July 30 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mobile Food Bus @ West Middle School (3301 West 19th Street) June 7 to August 13 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. West Middle parking lot @ West High School (2001 Casselman Street) Ends July 30 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Regency of Sioux City Mobile Homes (4101 East Gordon Drive) June 7 to August 13 10:30 a.m. 11:20 a.m. Mobile Food Bus @ Regency (Gibson) Apartments (2201 Gibson Street) June 7 to August 13 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mobile Food Bus @ Old Mc Kinley School (200 Paxton Street) June 7 to August 13 10:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. Mobile Food Bus @ New Hunt Elementary School (615 20th Street) June 7 to August 13 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mobile Food Bus @ Evergreen Village (5309 Hwy 75 North) June 7 to August 13 10:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. Mobile Food Bus @ Lake Forest Mobile Home Community (3700 28th Street) June 7 to August 13 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mobile Food Bus @ Hillside Park Apartments (2800 West 4th Street) June 7 to August 13 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mobile Food Bus @ Lyons Park (West 1st & John Street) June 7 to August 13 11:05 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. Mobile Food Bus @ Stella Sanford (1724 Geneva Street) June 7 to August 13 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Mobile Food Bus @ Stella Sanford East (6100 Morning side Avenue) June 7 to August 13 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Mobile Food Bus @ Boys & Girls Home (2101 Court Street) June 7 to August 13 12:35 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Mobile Food Bus @ Cecelia Park (Morningside Avenue & Indiana Street) June 7 to August 13 12:35 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Mobile Food Bus @ Morningside Country Estates (1331 South Maple Street) June 7 to August 13 12:35 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Mobile Food Bus @ WITT- Verizon Camp (4647 Stone Avenue) June 7 to August 13 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Director of Communication Mandie Mayo at 712-898-5627 or mayoa@live.siouxcityschools.com.