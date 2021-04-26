Sioux City schools release Summer Food Service Program dates

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.
The program begins June 7 and will run through July 30. Meals will be available Monday through Friday for all children ages 1 to 18 years without charge. The sites will be closed July 5.
Each child will receive a breakfast sack and a lunch sack to be taken and eaten off-site.
All meals that are served hot must be eaten within one hour or placed under refrigeration and stored safely immediately, according to the SCCSD.
Participating locations are listed below:
|LOCATION
|DATE
|TIME
|Bryant Elementary School (3040 Jones Street)
|Ends July 30
|11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Irving Dual Language Elementary School (901 Floyd Boulevard)
|June 7 to August 13
|11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Mobile Food Bus @ East Middle School (5401 Lorraine Avenue)
|June 7 to August 13
|10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.
|Mobile Food Bus @ East High School (3200 South Cypress Street)
|June 7 to August 13
|12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
|Mobile Food Bus @ Nodland Elementary School (3300 Cypress Street)
|June 7 to August 13
|12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
|Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School (1717 Casselman Street)
|Ends July 30
|11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Riverside Elementary School (2303 Riverside Boulevard)
|Ends July 30
|11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Liberty Elementary School (1623 Rebecca Street)
|Ends July 30
|11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Leeds Elementary School (3919 Jefferson Street)
|June 7 to August 13
|11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Mobile Food Bus @ North Middle School (2101 Outer Drive North)
|June 7 to August 13
|11:30 a.m. to 12:10 a.m.
|North High School (4200 Cheyenne Boulevard)
|Ends July 30
|12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.
|Unity Elementary School (1901 Unity Avenue)
|June 7 to August 13
|11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Mobile Food Bus @ Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School (4101 Stone Ave)
|June 7 to August 13
|11:05 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.
|Mobile Food Bus @ Morningside STEM Elementary School (3601 Bushnell Avenue)
|June 7 to August 13
|12:10 p.m. to 1 p.m.
|Perry Creek Elementary School (3601 Country Club Boulevard)
|Ends July 30
|11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Mobile Food Bus @ West Middle School (3301 West 19th Street)
|June 7 to August 13
|12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
|West Middle parking lot @ West High School (2001 Casselman Street)
|Ends July 30
|12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
|Regency of Sioux City Mobile Homes (4101 East Gordon Drive)
|June 7 to August 13
|10:30 a.m. 11:20 a.m.
|Mobile Food Bus @ Regency (Gibson) Apartments (2201 Gibson Street)
|June 7 to August 13
|11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|Mobile Food Bus @ Old Mc Kinley School (200 Paxton Street)
|June 7 to August 13
|10:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.
|Mobile Food Bus @ New Hunt Elementary School (615 20th Street)
|June 7 to August 13
|11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|Mobile Food Bus @ Evergreen Village (5309 Hwy 75 North)
|June 7 to August 13
|10:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.
|Mobile Food Bus @ Lake Forest Mobile Home Community (3700 28th Street)
|June 7 to August 13
|11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|Mobile Food Bus @ Hillside Park Apartments (2800 West 4th Street)
|June 7 to August 13
|10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.
|Mobile Food Bus @ Lyons Park (West 1st & John Street)
|June 7 to August 13
|11:05 a.m. to 11:55 a.m.
|Mobile Food Bus @ Stella Sanford (1724 Geneva Street)
|June 7 to August 13
|10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
|Mobile Food Bus @ Stella Sanford East (6100 Morning side Avenue)
|June 7 to August 13
|11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
|Mobile Food Bus @ Boys & Girls Home (2101 Court Street)
|June 7 to August 13
|12:35 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
|Mobile Food Bus @ Cecelia Park (Morningside Avenue & Indiana Street)
|June 7 to August 13
|12:35 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
|Mobile Food Bus @ Morningside Country Estates (1331 South Maple Street)
|June 7 to August 13
|12:35 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
|Mobile Food Bus @ WITT- Verizon Camp (4647 Stone Avenue)
|June 7 to August 13
|12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, contact Director of Communication Mandie Mayo at 712-898-5627 or mayoa@live.siouxcityschools.com.