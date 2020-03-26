SCCSD offering free meals to students at 24 locations, extends pick-up times

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) has expanded their serving times for free meals to students at 24 locations.

The school district is participating in the Emergency COVID 19 Food Service Program that aims to feed the youth while schools are closed due to the pandemic.

Meals are available Monday–Friday and are free for all children ages one through 18.

The SCCSD said each child will receive a breakfast sack and a lunch sack to be eaten later.

The school district advised that all meals served hot must be eaten within one hour or placed under refrigeration and stored safely immediately.

Free meals can be picked up at these locations:

Bryant Elementary School at 3040 Jones St. serving 10:45-11:45.

Irving Dual Language Elementary School at 901 Floyd Blvd. serving 11:30-12:30.

East Middle School at 5401 Lorraine Ave. serving 10:45-12:30 .

. Loess Hills Elementary School at 1717 Cassleman St. serving 10:45-11:45.

West High School at 2001 Cassleman St. serving 11:30-12:30.

West Middle School at 3301 W. 19 th serving 10:45-11:45.

serving Riverside Elementary School at 2303 Riverside Blvd. serving 11:30-12:30.

Liberty Elementary School at 1623 Rebecca St. serving 10:45-11:45 .

. Hunt @ A+ Arts Elementary School at 1114 W. 27 th serving 11:30-12:30.

serving Leeds Elementary School at 3919 Jefferson St. serving 10:30 -11:25.

North Middle School at 2101 Outer Drive N. serving 11:30-12:10.

North High School at 4200 Cheyenne Blvd. serving 12:15-1:00.

Unity Elementary School at 1901 Unity Ave. serving 10:30-11:20.

Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School at 4101 Stone Ave. serving 11:30-12:10.

Morningside STEM Elementary School at 3601 Bushnell Ave. serving 12:15-1:00.

Regency of Sioux City Mobile Homes at 4101 E. Gordon Dr. serving 10:30-11:20.

Regency (Gibson) Apts. at 2201 Gibson St. serving 11:30-12:30.

Old Mc Kinley School at 200 Paxton St. serving 10:30-11:20.

Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School new building site at 615 20 th serving 11:30-12:30.

serving Evergreen Village at 5309 Hwy75 N. serving 10:30-11:30.

Lake Forest Mobile Home Community at 3700 28 th serving 11:30-12:30.

serving Hillside Park Apts. at 2800 W 4 th St. serving 10:30-11:20.

St. serving Lyons Park at W 1 st and John St. serving 11:30-12:30.

and John St. serving Crittenton’s Stella Sanford Child Development Center at 1724 Geneva St serving 10:45-11:45.

