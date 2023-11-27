SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Former West High teacher and coach Jan George was selected Monday night to serve as Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) Board President.

He follows Dan Greenwell in that role on the board that now includes four new members. Lance Ehmcke, Treyla Lee, John Meyers, and Earl Miller were all sworn in Monday.

Lee, who was the top vote getter on election night among candidates seeking a 4-year term, will serve as vice president. Those official actions taking place after the outgoing board members gave preliminary approval to a restructuring plan would take effect in 2025.

“The goal is really to fill our classrooms, have teachers in front of students,” Greenwell said. “That’s what we assigned to [Superintendent Rod Earlywine], find a solution for the lack of extra funding and put more teachers in the classrooms, and that’s what we’ve done preliminarily.”

That plan that still needs approval from the new board would help fill a roughly $7 million funding gap associated with COVID-19 relief.