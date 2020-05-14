SCCSD music education program receives national recognition

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) has received the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation.

This is the fourth time that SCCSD has received the award.

The Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to school districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

This award recognizes that the SCCSD is leading the way with learning opportunities as outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

ESSA recommends music and the arts as important elements of a well-rounded education for all children.

Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music, according to the ESSA.

In a series of landmark studies by scientists and researchers at Northwestern University, a link was found between students in community music programs and life-long academic success, including higher high school graduation rates and college attendance.

In another study from the University, it was discovered that the benefits of early exposure to music education improve how the brain processes and assimilates sounds, a trait that lasts well into adulthood.

