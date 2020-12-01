SCCSD lay out changes to district boundaries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District continues to lay out options for updating the district’s middle and high school boundaries.

The goal is to better balance the districts three middle and three high schools in size and diversity. The school district is partnering with the RSP of Overland Park, Kansas, a company that specializes in school boundary planning, and developing three proposals for the district, but all have the same goal.

“We have developed criteria of keeping our neighborhoods intact, and focus on student demographics as we do our best to project enrollment and use our facilities well for the future,” said Dr. Paul Gausman.

The public now has until December 14 to offer feedback on the three plans. To see the presentation or give feedback, you can visit the district’s website.