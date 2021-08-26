SCCSD in good supply of bus drivers despite national struggle

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland dealt with a school bus driver shortage last year, but the Sioux City Community School District said this year will be better.

Chris Wellenstein, the Transportation and Fleet Supervisor for the Sioux City Community School District, said the district advertised in the summer to draw in applicants and now have over 60 drivers.

“We worked really hard over the summer months to be able to fill all the open positions that we currently got, and so right now I feel really comfortable with the amount of drivers that we have, and I think we have a really good set of drivers now,” Wellenstein said.

Truck driving instructor at Northeast Community College Ed Lewis said once these schools get a new driver, they waste no time getting them on the road.

“Anytime they get one they give me a call and say ‘Hey, we got one for you. How soon can we get them tested?’ How soon can we get them a CDL and get them on the road to kind of relieve some of the stress of the other drivers?'” Lewis said.

The school district transports over 3,500 students each day. New bus drivers can get trained by the district once the drivers earn their permit.