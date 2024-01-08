SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The first Sioux City Community School District board meeting of 2024 happened earlier than usual because of the winter weather. The board meeting was pushed back from 6 p.m. to noon Monday.

Superintendent Dr. Rod Earleywine announced that the district will be receiving funds for 15 electric buses and infrastructure for charging stations through the federal government.

During the meeting, the 2025 fiscal year budget was also discussed. President Jan George said it’s important everyone is aligned with how they move forward with spending money.

“One of the things is, with the ESSER money coming to an end,” he said, “we definitely have to look at our budget process and go through the step by step process to make sure that we are being responsible with the people’s money, and this is just part of it.”

George said discussion will continue for funding at-risk programs like sign language.