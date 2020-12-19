SCCSD creates new meal program for hybrid learning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the Sioux City Community Schools to begin a hybrid learning plan after winter break, district officials have a new program to ensure kids have enough to eat, even when they’re not at school.

Parents and guardians have until December 23 to apply for a new meal program that will allow kids to bring home food from school for days they are not attending in-person class.

“We know that food insecurity is a real challenge in Siouxland, and we know that part of the role we play is to provide nourishment to students, and I’m very thankful for the food service department for working this out,” said Dr. Paul Gausman, of the Sioux City Community School District.

That application can be found on the Sioux City Community School district’s website.