SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A project aimed at giving Sioux City school students a leg up in the trades industry is moving forward.

The ground was broken Wednesday on a new trades dedicated space offering large and small project construction.

The project totals just over $4 million and will be included in the school district’s Career Academy and offer similar skills in several other career paths.

School Board Vice President Taylor Goodvin said that it is important for the Iowa workforce.

“We have a lack of skilled workers in this workforce sector and the Sioux City School District needs to do something to help out kids be better prepared when they come out,” Goodvin said. “WIT is a fantastic partner, they have been a fantastic partner, I see this being a supplement to what WIT offers. This will only encourage our kids to get involved, maybe, a little bit sooner.”

The new facility is planned to be completed by fall 2023.