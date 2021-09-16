SCCSD board president among nine running for school board

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Thursday was the final day for residents to file in order to run for the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors.

A total of nine individuals filed for the election, including current Board President Perla Alarcon-Flory.

The new candidates running for election include:

Bob Michaelson

Jan George

Shaun Broyhill

Arthur Ryan Baker

Amanda Gibson

Joshua Potter

Chad Krastel

Michael Bushby

Incumbent board members Ron Colling and Jeremy Saint did not file. The election is set for November 2.