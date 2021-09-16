SCCSD board president among nine running for school board

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Thursday was the final day for residents to file in order to run for the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors.
A total of nine individuals filed for the election, including current Board President Perla Alarcon-Flory.
The new candidates running for election include:
- Bob Michaelson
- Jan George
- Shaun Broyhill
- Arthur Ryan Baker
- Amanda Gibson
- Joshua Potter
- Chad Krastel
- Michael Bushby
Incumbent board members Ron Colling and Jeremy Saint did not file. The election is set for November 2.