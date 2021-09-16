SCCSD board president among nine running for school board

by: KCAU STAFF

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Thursday was the final day for residents to file in order to run for the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors.

A total of nine individuals filed for the election, including current Board President Perla Alarcon-Flory.

The new candidates running for election include:

  • Bob Michaelson
  • Jan George
  • Shaun Broyhill
  • Arthur Ryan Baker
  • Amanda Gibson
  • Joshua Potter
  • Chad Krastel
  • Michael Bushby

Incumbent board members Ron Colling and Jeremy Saint did not file. The election is set for November 2.

