SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The search for a new Sioux City School Board Member continues with seven applicants appearing at Monday’s regular school board meeting.

Current board members listened as each of the applicants introduced themselves and explained how they would make a contribution to the school district.

Whoever is selected will fill the remainder of Dr. Julie Albert’s term running through November 2023 after she resigned August 3.

The board plans to hold a special meeting on Friday at 6 p.m. to vote on albert’s replacment. KCAU 9 talked with two of the applicants about why they are seeking the position.

“I feel very passionate about the district and the students and the staff, and I felt this was another way that I can serve and stay involved and continue to be a voice,” said Bernie Scolaro.

“To me, a citizen’s got to get involved to be part of the solution, so I got a little free time now that I’m retired and thought I’d throw my name in the hat,” said Brian Miller.

If the board doesn’t reach a consensus by September 2, a special election will be held some time in December.