SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Making pay more competitive to attract more people to the field of substitute teaching was the goal of the Sioux City Community School Board Monday night.

Before COVID-19 hit, the substitute teacher fill rate was roughly 90 percent. Those numbers have rebounded a bit but are only at about 83 percent for 2023, still nowhere near pre-pandemic numbers.

However, board members have a plan to help bring more substitutes to the classroom.

“Probably the biggest thing is we try to make sure that the sub pay is at the top for the surrounding areas,” board president Jan George said. “I mean, we can’t sit back. There was a time we could, but we can’t now. We have to be at the top of the game, so we’ve got to make sure the pay is there for people who want to come in to Sioux City.”