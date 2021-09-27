SCCSD Board discusses COVID-19 rapid testing, phone use during meeting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School Board discussed various topics at Monday’s meeting, including the massive amount of rapid tests needed to keep students and staff safe at school.

Administrators say they are allocating $40,000 of ESSER III money to purchase the tests.

That ESSER funding is federal funding given in three rounds to schools nationwide, helping them bridge the learning gap as many recover from the pandemic.

The district will require a written consent form from parents in order to perform a rapid test on their student.

They plan to start testing in schools sometime after October 11th and say after that date, the district’s COVID data reporting will improve as well. The school will be able to better track who is positive for COVID and who is not.

“The $40,000 expenditure that the board approved tonight will allow us to acquire 7,700 tests,” Gausman said. “Of course, if we go through those quickly, we can secure more as time goes on as well.”

Members briefly discussed the use of phones in schools. Specifically, the focus was on students taking videos.

One thing that Superintendent Paul Gausman mentioned was if you are at a sporting event or graduation, those videos will not be prohibited.

Parents don’t seem to have a problem with the proposed guidelines at this time.

“A mom holding up her phone at show choir- that I don’t think anyone has a problem or an issue with that.” Amy said. “I think as long as we’re being safe smart and responsible, and I think that’s what the policy is driven to do.”

Since there are a lot of grey areas to that restriction that the board hasn’t fully discussed yet, they plan to go over those details and readdress the topic of student recording devices at a later time.

The next school board meeting is set for October 11.