SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — During Monday night’s school board meeting, the board of directors approved a $1,000 retention stipend.

This would go to each district employee on a teacher contract, applying to those who were ineligible to receive Governor Kim Reynolds’ Teacher Retention Payment.

That payment was also $1,000 and was available back in January for eligible Iowa teachers, child care workers, peace officers, and corrections personnel.

School board president Dan Greenwell explained the qualifications for the retention stipend.

“The Governor’s plan, we believe, didn’t include all the teachers. For example, it didn’t include the virtual teachers. So, they’ve been teaching virtually, but their plan didn’t include that. It didn’t include some of the other ones. For example, some of our nurses that are on teaching contracts, it didn’t include those,” Greenwell said.

The payments will be issued on August 31 and the total cost to the district is nearly $164,000.