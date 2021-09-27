SCCSD Board approves $40,000 purchase of rapid COVID-19 tests

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — During Monday’s school board meeting, members approved $40,000 to be allocated for rapid COVID tests for the 2021-2022 school year.

The $40,000 will be spent to have rapid COVID testing in 20 buildings in the district. A survey conducted showed 75% of staff were in favor of rapid testing and 67% of parents approved it.

The testing will come with a reporting system to report who is positive and negative, and a video on how to perform the tests will be provided for training purposes.

Letters will be provided that require written permission from parents to test a student who shows symptoms of COVID-19. Parents will also be asked to give verbal permission.

Each rapid COVID-19 test kit costs $5. There are 40 tests that come in a kit. The price of shipping per kit is $2.50. The funding for the kits come from ESSER III Funds.

