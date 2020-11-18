SCCSD associate superintendent appointed to Future Ready Schools Advisory Board

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The associated superintendent of the Sioux City Community School District has been appointed to an advisory board for educational leaders.

Dr. Kim Buryanek was appointed to the Future Ready Schools Advisory Board (FRS) which is based out of Washington D.C. FRS is the nation’s largest network of educational leaders.

“In the midst of COVID-19, educators are called to do the extraordinary. The academic and socioemotional stresses on students and teachers are epic. The work of Future Ready Schools to implement student-centered learning strategies has never been more important. We are grateful to have the leadership and expertise of Dr. Kim Buryanek as we support districts across the country in rising to meet the demands of these extraordinary times,” said Deb Delisle, President and CEO of All4Ed.

