SCCSD approves hybrid learning to begin new year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Students in the Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) will start the new year using a hybrid learning model.

District directors voted unanimously Tuesday night in favor of a mix of in-person and in the classroom learning starting January 4.

The district also relied on the hybrid plan to beging the school year before returning solely to classroom learning.

Last week, the district reported 12 positive cases from students that attended Sioux City schools but no positive cases from in-school staff.

You can see the full statement from at the SCCSD website.