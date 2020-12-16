SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Students in the Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) will start the new year using a hybrid learning model.
District directors voted unanimously Tuesday night in favor of a mix of in-person and in the classroom learning starting January 4.
The district also relied on the hybrid plan to beging the school year before returning solely to classroom learning.
Last week, the district reported 12 positive cases from students that attended Sioux City schools but no positive cases from in-school staff.
You can see the full statement from at the SCCSD website.
Latest Stories
- SCCSD approves hybrid learning to begin new year
- December 15: Nebraska reports more than 1,500 new cases, 20 deaths
- Group facing charges for attempt at South Dakota homeless camp
- Trump asking about special prosecutor for Hunter Biden
- ‘This really happened’: Customer leaves $5,600 tip at Ohio restaurant