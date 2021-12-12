SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City is considering using federal coronavirus relief funds to give bonuses to workers.

City employees might be getting a bonus from the $250,000 the city received from federal coronavirus funds.

The City Council is expected to vote on the proposal on Monday.

City documents said the mayor and four other council members are seeking $250,000 to provide a one-time payment of $300 to current full-time and permanent part-time employees. If approved, those employees would be paid on December 17.