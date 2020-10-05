Scarecrow Farm hosting Fall Day festivities

LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Scarecrow Farm near Lawton is hosting their Fall Day festivities.

People can take part in hay rack rides, the corn maze, and picking pumpkins. Hundreds came out to do that on Sunday.

Co-Owner Todd Schumansky said the farm gives people a chance to have some good, clean fun.

“Memories, we love seeing families come. They come year after year. It’s like their annual trek that they do for the fall or Halloween time, and we love seeing parents and kids have fun,” he said.

If you haven’t made it out yet and still want to pick up a gourd or two, they’ll be open every day until Halloween.