Authorities say scammers claim to be local pastors

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s Department is advising everyone to be aware of a recent scam that is going around.

According to a press release from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Department, there is a scam that involves a person claiming to be a local church pastor and communicates through text messages.

The scammer (“church pastor”) states that they have a friend or family member in the hospital that is battling cancer and is sick. The texter proceeds to request gift cards and asks that you send them the gift card numbers through the text message.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Department urges people to avoid these texts by not responding to them and remembering to never give out any information.