SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another snow emergency has gone into effect, and if you haven’t moved your vehicles, the Sioux City police will move them for you.

The Sioux City Police Department has started towing snowbound vehicles following the previous snow days.

Law enforcement has been out placing 24-hour notice stickers on cars notifying the owners that their cars need to be moved. If the car is not moved after 24 hours, it will be towed.

“It’s important that people get their vehicles off the street, especially so that we can get our plows out,” Sergeant Tom Gill said. “They’re probably going to be working around the clock here tonight with this snow we’re expecting.”

With the snow emergency in effect, cars should not be parked on any marked snow emergency routes. Vehicles need to be parked on the odd side of the street tonight. At 7 am Friday, cars should be moved to the even side.