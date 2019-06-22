SC Police investigate downtown shooting

Car is found riddled with bullet holes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Police are looking into a shots fired call in downtown Sioux City that left a car covered with bullet holes.

Police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 400 block of Pearl Street around 1:30 Saturday morning.

A vehicle with serveral bullet holes was then located along with shell casings nearby on 4th Street.

Further investigation determined the vehicle was shot at while driving westbound on 4th Street.

Police are currently still looking for the suspects who they say fled in another car.

No one was injured in the incident and the investigation is on-going.