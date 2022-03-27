SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Public Library has announced the return of the Book Lovers’ Book Sale in April, with thousands of books to choose from.

The sale is organized by Friends of the Sioux City Public Library and will open on April 7 after a two-year hiatus, according to a release from the library.

From April 7 to 16, the book sale will be held in the upper level of the old Younkers at the Southern Hills Mall.

The release indicated that Friends of the Library collected donations during the pandemic, so event-goers will be able to browse 80,000 volumes of books and recordings. The release noted that there will be double the number of items from previous years, making it the largest sale the library and friends have ever held.

The release specified that there will be books that range from new to old, popular to rare, with various genres for all ages.

“Proceeds from the sale enable the Friends to give back to the community in a big way by funding special initiatives at the Library like Summer Reading, and 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, and by contributing to major projects like the Morningside Branch renovation,” said President of Friends of the Sioux City Public Library Board John McGuire, “Because we have not been able to host a sale for the last two years, the need for funds to support the library is greater than ever as we start to get back on track.”

The release indicated that books, recordings, and DVDs will range from $1 to $4.

Sale Dates and Times:

Thursday, April 7

Opening Night ($5 Donation for 12+, $1 for 12 & under)

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, April 8

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 10

Noon – 6 p.m.

Monday, April 11 – Friday, April 15

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

Free Day

10 a.m. – To Be Determined

Doors close at 6 p.m., or when the books are gone.