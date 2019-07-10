SC East Assistant Principal receives state award

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

A longtime administrator in the Sioux City public school district is being honored as one of the best in Iowa.

B-J Koch is assistant principal and activities director at SC East High School and he’s this year’s Iowa High School Administrator of the Year.

The Iowa Association of Student Councils selecting Koch

after he was nominated by the high school’s student council.

“I was just really surprised and I appreciate them doing that. We have a lot of really great administrators here at the school and in Sioux City. I was really surprised that I had won that award so it was a nice honor,” said Koch.



Mr. Koch will be recognized at this year’s Iowa Student Leadership Conference in Des Moines coming up in October.

