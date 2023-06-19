WASHINGTON (KCAU) — A Siouxlander took a trip to Washington DC to learn more about how to help his community.

Sioux City City Councilman Alex Watters attended the “Communities in Action: Building a Better Iowa” event at the White House last week. Watters met with senior advisors to President Joe Biden and talked with them about how federal programs benefit Siouxlanders. In addition to highlighting current programs, Watters and other attendees also learned about future resources for Iowans to utilize.

“I will debrief today with councilmembers today at the council meeting, so just kind of share with them what I learned, what those programs looked like, how we might be able to better utilize them,” Watters said.

Watters said something which was especially helpful was talking to people from other communities in Iowa and hearing how they managed money from federal assistance programs.