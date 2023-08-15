POLK COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — The Saydel School District is mourning the death of one of its students.

High school principal William Crosby posted on Facebook that the school is offering individual and group counseling after the death of Gabe Martin, who was a junior.

Martin died in a rollover crash Saturday night east of Ankeny. He was believed to have been riding in the bed of a pickup when it crashed.

Crosby said in his post that the other students involved in the accident were not physically harmed.