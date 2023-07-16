SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Siouxland kids ages 4 to 12 years old gathered at the Southern Hills Mall on Saturday grinning ear to ear hoping to be declared the winner.

The 54th annual Smile Contest had roughly 60 children lined up and ready to flash their 100-watt smile for the crowd.

The contestants were broken up into age groups and went on stage where judges rated their smiles and find the best and brightest.

Phil Claeys, the event coordinator for River-cade says the contest has a fluctuating attendance rate every year.

“Sometimes people seems less and less are willing to become involved in so many things, which is odd. I think it’s because we [were] secluded for so long but no, it holds its own as you can see and it’s just a happy, happy River-cade event,” said Claeys.

The winners of the smile contest get to walk in the river-cade parade which takes place this coming Wednesday.