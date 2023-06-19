SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — It’s been more than a week after a coalition of non-profits started a statewide petition to repeal a bill. Support Our Schools Nebraska made a stop in South Sioux City to give people a chance to sign the petition.

This past legislative session the Nebraska unicameral passed LB 753 which would allow parents to send their child to private school with taxpayer dollars. Monday, Nebraska public school teachers and their supporters took to the streets in an effort to get the bill repealed and the issue be put on the November ballot.

They told KCAU 9 that Nebraskans deserve to choose if this is right for the state.

“Eventually it would probably lead to less supplies for classrooms, it would lead to teacher shortages even worse because they’re going to be able to fund the positions for enough teachers in our classrooms. Right now we’re having trouble finding teachers to fill our positions so if they’re cutting funding, imagine how bad will be, it’ll be even worse. “

Said Tracia Blom, Dakota County Petition organizer.

The petition-gathering event comes several days after a scrivener’s error by the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office was corrected on the petition to repeal LB 573.

The Nebraska Secretary of State’s office inadvertently titled it a “Initiative petition” instead of a “Referendum petition.”

Again, this has been corrected.

LB 753 allows businesses, individuals, estates, and trusts to donate a portion of owed state income tax to be used for scholarships that cover private school tuition. The bill allocates $25 million a year for 2 years and up to $100 million annually thereafter to cover such donations.