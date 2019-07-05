Saturday in the Park taking place this weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The biggest music event of the year in Sioux City is Saturday with the 29th annual Saturday in the Park.

The event will feature George Thorogood and Flo Rida as the headliners on the main stage. Matisyahu will be on the Abe Stage.

If you want to take a break during the free event, Arts Alley will have many vendors and artisans selling their goods.

The Kid’s Zone will also be available for the younger crowd, with pony rides, face painting, inflatables and more.

Erika Newton with Saturday in the Park stopped by in the studio to talk more about it.