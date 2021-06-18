Saturday in the Park to make masks optional, no tickets

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The organizing committee for Saturday in the Park is modifying the mask requirement for this year’s festival, making them now optional. They also announced that tickets will not be required.

While the committee announced earlier that masks would be mandatory, they modified the policy based on CDC guidance, making masks optional based on personal health assessment and preference, according to a Friday statement. Social distancing where possible and avoidance of the festival if symptomatic are still recommended.

The CDC modified the mask usage recommendation a few weeks ago, saying those vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask. SITP organizers said they want to stay in sync with the CDC recommendation not making masks mandatory. They add that masks will be required to ride the shuttle busses though due to a federal mandate.

The statement says that, with the wide availability of vaccines against COVID-19, the matter of getting a vaccination is a matter of personal choice.

Dave Bernstein, the event co-founder and producer is asking for attendees to respect people’s choices of wearing a mask or not during the event.

“We realize that everyone approaches this important issue from many perspectives and the environment at SITP is one of respect for all, first and foremost,” Bernstein said.

We’ve got answers to all your burning questions regarding masks and tickets. Stay tuned for a big update soon! #Siouxland #SiouxCity #MusicFestival pic.twitter.com/yBTSVWbD8M — Saturday in the Park (@sitpfest) June 17, 2021

In addition to the modification of the mask policy, organizers also said that tickets will not be required. While they initially planned to issue tickets and split the event into two nights as a way to control capacity, they decided to eliminate the need for tickets. Attendance to the event will still be limited based on updated guidance, so attendees are asked to arrive early. The add that Grandview Park will be fenced off this year, and bags will still be checked at the entrance gates.

Bernstein said that the decision to move away from requiring tickets will help to eliminate some “complex issues” they were concerned about. He added that he is excited for the event, especially for Danny Seraphine and CTA.

Danny Seraphine, legendary founding drummer of the band Chicago is heading to Sioux City this year with his band #CTA. Who is stoked to see them at SITP?! 🙋‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/oDlY1MlXZR — Saturday in the Park (@sitpfest) June 18, 2021

“We can’t wait for this year and really look forward to hearing CTA with Chicago founder Danny Seraphine perform Saturday in the Park at SITP for the first time ever at 2 p.m. on Saturday. It only took us 30 years to figure that out!” Bernstein said.

Saturday in the Park draws tens of thousands of people each year and is presented for the sixth consecutive year by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City. It will be held this July 2 and July 3 at Grandview Park and begins at 5 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Headliners for this year are indie-pop group AJR on Friday and John Fogerty on Saturday.

The Saturday in the Park Festival was founded in 1991 by Dave Bernstein and Adam Feiges. In addition to a line-up of world class artists, the 30th and 31st annual Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City’s Saturday in the Park Festivals will also feature the return of Arts Alley, the KCAU Kids Zone (Saturday only), and some of the best festival food anywhere. The festival wraps up with a fireworks finale (presented by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce) at the end of Saturday evening following John Fogerty’s performance (presented by Tyson Foods).

For more information on this year’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City’s Saturday in the Park festival, log on to the event’s website by clicking here. You can follow the event on Twitter @SITPFest, like us on Facebook, or call the festival office at (712) 277-2575. If you would like to volunteer, you can do so here.

KCAU 9 is the media sponsor for Saturday in the Park.