Saturday in the Park still looking for volunteers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Saturday in the Park is just over a week away and organizers are still looking for a few more volunteers to help the event run smoothly. That free outdoor concert is coming up Saturday, July 6.

If you’re interested in helping out, it doesn’t have to take up your full day. People can volunteer for two-hour increments if that’s all they have available.

Jason Babor, with Saturday in the Park, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to share how you can help out. You can find that information here.

This year’s Saturday in the Park has a great lineup.

Main Stage

9:00 p.m. – Flo Rida

6:45 p.m. -George Thorogood and the Destroyers

5:00 p.m. – Liz Phair

3:15 p.m. – Con Brio

1:45 p.m. – Michigan Rattlers

12:30 p.m. – Ben Grillet and the Black Bloods

12:05 p.m. – Premium Draft

Abe Stage

9:45 p.m. – TruFeelz

8:15 p.m. – Matisyahu

6:30 p.m. – Snow tha Product

5:10 p.m. – Arson City

4:00 p.m. – Artificial Stars

3:00 p.m. – Brady Raps / Psychedelic Sidekick

2:00 p.m. – Gallivant

1:00 p.m. – Winter Wayfarer

12:00 p.m. – The Sioux City Conservatory Of Music