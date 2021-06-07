Saturday in the Park in need of volunteers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Monday, the Sioux City City Council heard concerns from Saturday in the Park promoter Dave Bernstein. This year’s free music festival is scheduled for July 2-3 at Grandview Park.

Bernstein said securing volunteers to work this year’s event has been difficult. He asked the city to council to consider additional assistance.

The 30th annual Saturday in the Park will host two days of concerts with indie-pop group AJR headlining Friday, July 2, and John Fogerty on Saturday, July 3.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering during the two-day event can submit a form at the Saturday in the Park website.