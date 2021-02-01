Saturday in the Park facing changes due to construction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City officials have announced a plan to demolish the two water towers that sit at the top of Grandview Park, and that’s where the beer garden is at when the Saturday in the Park event is going on.

“it’s what people expect and to be candid, a large source of revenue for Saturday in the park that helps keep this thing free,” said Dave Bernstein, co-producer of the event.

Bernstein said they have another idea. On Monday, they discussed ways to work around that construction site. So they can still have a good layout for patrons.

“We can’t afford to put on Saturday in the Park without a beer garden. So, instead of having this fenced off area, we’re going to fence the entire park,” Bernstein said. “So basically, the whole park can be a beer garden. We’re also going to have to set up a separate family area, a large family area so people can have a an alcohol free zone, where they can take their kids or not, just if they don’t want to be amongst the beer-consuming public.”

Paul Chelstad, an artist who contributed to the water tower art, said he’s ready for a new one.

“It’s time to move along and keep changing, that’s the good thing about graffiti. I mean, murals outdoor wall stuff, it’s constantly replaced by an overlap, it’s like organic, it’s great.” Chelstad said.

The city council had a meeting Monday where they discussed the fencing plan, as well as the way they plan to serve their beer. Bernstein said the council indicated they agreed with the proposal.

He plans on continuing to work with city staff on the event.

