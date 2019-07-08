Saturday in the Park comes to a close

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Another Saturday in the Park has come to a close and this was one for the books.

Around 25,000 people attended the event. Coordinators attribute big name acts such as Flo Rida and George Thorogood for the high turnouts.

The concert takes days to set up, but just hours to tear down. It’s all thanks to the countless volunteers.

“It’s a lot of work to do it but we have a great group of volunteers, everybody’s dedicated, they come back every year, I got groups that been with me for 10-12 years now and they’re all pumped about doing it and they understand it’s a great community event so they’re really psyched about helping out,” says volunteer, Mark Shechet.

Clean up was done by around 4 o’clock Sunday afternoon.