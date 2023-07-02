SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– While enjoying the great music at Grandview Park, you may have also seen some amazing live painting going on.

Although the new water tower was not a canvas, Members of The Alley Arts Committee came up with the idea of having a mobile mural. Members Tracie Tuttle and Jessica Hammond put their touch on this beautiful pop-up canvas.

KCAU 9 spoke with Hammond who says she had an amazing time working on the art.

“I’m super excited, this is like one of the best spots in the house. We get to hear the music on the Main Stage, we get to see the people walk by the food trucks and we get to paint so I’m having fun,” said Jessica Hammond, Alley Arts Committee Member.

By the end of the night, six artists would have helped to complete the mobile mural. Hammond says that they plan to take the art wall to other art festivals around the area to help promote the Alley Arts Festival later in September.